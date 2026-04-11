Michael Early Reactions
Michael Early Reactions (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on April 24, 2026. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer series), it features his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role.

Considering the King of Pop’s massive global popularity, it is expected to attract large numbers of audiences to theaters. Made on an estimated budget of $170 million, including $15 million in reshoots, according to Variety, the highly anticipated film is tracking to become the first live-action release of 2026 to cross the $200 million opening weekend figure.

Ahead of its theatrical release, several movie critics shared their opinions about the film on social media, and the early response is highly positive. Read on to find out what they are saying about Michael.

Michael – Early Reactions

Journalist and critic Hunter Bolding was mighty impressed with not one but two performances: Jaafar Jackson’s lead act and Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Michael’s father.

Film enthusiast Matt Ramos said that Jaafar Jackson has delivered the performance to beat this year and that the film itself is the ultimate love letter to Michael fans.

Screen Rant’s Liam T Crowley opined that Michael is the reason we go to the movies. Despite some pacing issues, he praised the film and said that Colman Domingo is already an early Best Supporting Actor candidate.

Another film critic, Junior Felix, called Michael one of the best music biopics he has ever seen and praised Jaafar Jackson and Colman Domingo’s performances.

Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar gave credit to the film’s director, Antoine Fuqua, and lead actor for the way they recreated Michael Jackson’s life, and they did not take the easy route.

Journalist Simon Thompson called Jaafar Jackson’s performance flawless and admired the script penned by John Logan.

Entertainment reporter Scott Mantz called it an incredibly entertaining movie and said that Michael Jackson fans are going to love it.

Bottom Line

Based on these early reactions, Michael is getting a highly positive early response from critics. Jaafar Jackson’s performance is being widely praised, and Colman Domingo is also earning consistent praise in the supporting role of Michael Jackson’s father. Critics have described the film as highly entertaining and have admired director Antoine Fuqua’s execution, also. Some have called it one of the best music biopics of all time. One response mentioned minor pacing issues, but the overall sentiment is very positive.

What’s The Plot Of Michael?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, portrayed by Jaafar Jackson. It is expected to focus on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. The film will likely explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Official Trailer

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