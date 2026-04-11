Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on April 24, 2026. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer series), it features his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role.

Considering the King of Pop’s massive global popularity, it is expected to attract large numbers of audiences to theaters. Made on an estimated budget of $170 million, including $15 million in reshoots, according to Variety, the highly anticipated film is tracking to become the first live-action release of 2026 to cross the $200 million opening weekend figure.

MICHAEL total budget was $170M, including $15M in reshoots. It’s now tracking to be the first live-action of the year to open to $200M+ at the global box office. pic.twitter.com/gjpg8fmSzK — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) April 10, 2026

Ahead of its theatrical release, several movie critics shared their opinions about the film on social media, and the early response is highly positive. Read on to find out what they are saying about Michael.

Michael – Early Reactions

Journalist and critic Hunter Bolding was mighty impressed with not one but two performances: Jaafar Jackson’s lead act and Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Michael’s father.

#Michael features two absolutely smashing performances, Jaafar Jackson is ELECTRIC in his role, while Colman Domingo is monstrous as Joe Jackson. The ending leaves a bit to be desired, but the journey there is fascinating and fitting of the greatest entertainer of our time. pic.twitter.com/SlZITFVrn6 — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) April 10, 2026

Film enthusiast Matt Ramos said that Jaafar Jackson has delivered the performance to beat this year and that the film itself is the ultimate love letter to Michael fans.

It’s perfect. Jaafar Jackson gives the performance to beat for the rest of the year. I can’t say enough about it. The voice, the dancing, the heart & soul are all there & it was magic. Entire theater was singing & dancing the whole way through. The ultimate love letter to Michael… pic.twitter.com/Xpspe9FhBc — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 10, 2026

Screen Rant’s Liam T Crowley opined that Michael is the reason we go to the movies. Despite some pacing issues, he praised the film and said that Colman Domingo is already an early Best Supporting Actor candidate.

#MichaelMovie is why we go to the movies. Thriller, Beat It, etc recreated to perfection – genuinely couldn’t resist a head bump and finger tap at any moment. Makes you smile where it wants to, wince where it needs to. Colman is your earliest supporting actor candidate. Some… pic.twitter.com/awMaguXcbl — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) April 10, 2026

Another film critic, Junior Felix, called Michael one of the best music biopics he has ever seen and praised Jaafar Jackson and Colman Domingo’s performances.

#MichaelMovie is one of the best music biopics I’ve ever seen! Jaafar Jackson is Dazzling and Mesmerizing and truly embodies Michael Jackson. Colman Domingo is Spectacular and shows why he’s one of the greats. Incredible musical sequences and performances makes this a must watch pic.twitter.com/mpJC4Zd7oA — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) April 10, 2026

Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar gave credit to the film’s director, Antoine Fuqua, and lead actor for the way they recreated Michael Jackson’s life, and they did not take the easy route.

If there’s anything to give Jaafar Jackson and Antoine Fuqua credit for, it’s that they weren’t interested in doing an easy recreation of MJ’s life. The two genuinely capture how MJ was a deeply lonely individual who was scarred by fame, showing his flaws alongside the good. pic.twitter.com/54YxFr0FlB — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) April 10, 2026

Journalist Simon Thompson called Jaafar Jackson’s performance flawless and admired the script penned by John Logan.

Jaafar Jackson’s flawless performance in #MichaelMovie is alchemic. He’s 100% convincing as Michael Jackson. The attention to detail and the recreations of iconic moments like Thriller are next level. John Logan’s script offers drama and playful levity that keep Michael grounded. pic.twitter.com/JzOhSvlIUD — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) April 10, 2026

Entertainment reporter Scott Mantz called it an incredibly entertaining movie and said that Michael Jackson fans are going to love it.

A THRILLER INDEED! “MICHAEL” is an amazing movie & people — especially MJ fans — are gonna love it! Incredibly entertaining, it will have you singing along & dancing in your seat! JAAFAR JACKSON is magnificent & COLMAN DOMINGO is incredible (and Oscar-worthy!)!! SEE IT 4/24!! pic.twitter.com/HCI7oZFbSH — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) April 11, 2026

Bottom Line

Based on these early reactions, Michael is getting a highly positive early response from critics. Jaafar Jackson’s performance is being widely praised, and Colman Domingo is also earning consistent praise in the supporting role of Michael Jackson’s father. Critics have described the film as highly entertaining and have admired director Antoine Fuqua’s execution, also. Some have called it one of the best music biopics of all time. One response mentioned minor pacing issues, but the overall sentiment is very positive.

What’s The Plot Of Michael?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, portrayed by Jaafar Jackson. It is expected to focus on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. The film will likely explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office (Closing Collection): Ends Historic Run Just Behind Demon Slayer: Mugen Train In Japan, But #1 Anime Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News