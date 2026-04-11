Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, a reimagining of The Mummy franchise, is all set to release in U.S. theaters on April 17, 2026. Unlike Brendan Fraser’s popular trilogy and Tom Cruise’s 2017 reboot, which were primarily action-adventure films, the upcoming installment is being positioned as a supernatural horror film. Enlisting Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin makes sense, given his experience directing horror films such as The Hole in the Ground (2019) and Evil Dead Rise (2023).

Some critics who have already seen the film are calling it eerie and unsettling, and a few have even compared Natalie Grace’s performance to Linda Blair’s iconic role as Regan in the 1973 cult horror classic The Exorcist, according to Screen Rant. These early reactions could help the film build buzz among prospective moviegoers and potentially boost its box-office prospects.

According to the latest industry estimates via Box Office Pro, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is tracking to earn between $15 million and $20 million in its opening weekend in North America. Based on these predictions and the current buzz, let’s analyze the film’s chances of securing a spot among the top three highest-grossing releases of 2026 so far at the global box office.

Top 3 Highest-Grossing Horror Films of 2026 So Far (Worldwide)

Let’s take a look at the current top three highest-grossing horror movies released in 2026, along with their worldwide earnings, according to Box Office Mojo data.

1. Scream 7

Domestic Opening: $63.6 million

Worldwide Earnings: $204.7 million

2. Send Help

Domestic Opening: $19.1 million

Worldwide Earnings: $94 million

3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Domestic Opening: $12.5 million

Worldwide Earnings: $58.5 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that since the projected domestic opening range of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy ($15-20 million) is higher than what 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple earned in its opening frame ($12.5 million), it appears in a good position to overtake the zombie horror sequel’s worldwide total. Similarly, it could also challenge Sam Raimi’s Send Help, provided it receives solid support from international markets and maintains strong legs.

Moreover, given that Lee Cronin’s previous film, Evil Dead Rise, grossed $147.1 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo, The Mummy has a realistic shot at entering the current top three highest-grossing horror films of 2026. That said, the final verdict will become clearer after the film’s release on April 17.

What Is The Plot of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously vanishes in the desert, she is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return shocks the fractured family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

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