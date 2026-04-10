Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is the upcoming supernatural horror film by Warner Bros, which is set to be released worldwide next week. However, its early reviews have gone viral on the social media platform X. The critics are not holding back as they share their opinions. These early reactions might help set the stage for the movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been directed by Lee Cronin, hence the title. It features Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Verónica Falcón in key roles. Previously, Brendan Fraser and Tom Cruise’s Mummy movies made a lot of hype. But it was Fraser’s franchise that made The Mummy popular, and this upcoming film is a reimagining of the franchise. Could it be more successful than the Tom Cruise-led one? We will have to wait for the results.

The Mummy’s early reviews on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter]

ComicBook’s Chris Killian praising the film wrote, “#LeeCroninsTheMummy is, without question, the most terrifying and disgusting Mummy movie you’ll ever see. Unrelenting in some ways that I can’t go into because spoilers, and it’s definitely not for everyone, but if you enjoyed Evil Dead Rise, chances are you’ll love this.”

#LeeCroninsTheMummy is, without question, the most terrifying and disgusting Mummy movie you’ll ever see. Unrelenting in some ways that I can’t go into because spoilers, and it’s definitely not for everyone, but if you enjoyed Evil Dead Rise, chances are you’ll love this. pic.twitter.com/t6ACbeylZH — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) April 10, 2026

Tomatoemeter-approved film critic Courtney Howard said, “#LeeCroninsTheMummy goes hard. It does not hold back. A freaky-as-fuck creepshow. Scary, scream-worthy & squirm-inducing. Natalie Grace is the MVP in a Linda Blair-inspired performance. A buffet of split diopter shots.”

#LeeCroninsTheMummy goes hard. It does not hold back. A freaky-as-fuck creepshow. Scary, scream-worthy & squirm-inducing. Natalie Grace is the MVP in a Linda Blair-inspired performance. A buffet of split diopter shots. @warnerbros pic.twitter.com/BWmxciSYxY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 10, 2026

Film critic Bill Bria writes, “#LeeCroninsTheMummy is a nasty, gruesome, mean-spirited & disgusting little shit of a movie. In other words, it’s a ripper. Plays like if Cronin saw BRING HER BACK after binging THE OMEN, THE VANISHING, & BRAINDEAD and then said “bet.” Bit long in the tooth, but she bites. Hard.”

#LeeCroninsTheMummy is a nasty, gruesome, mean-spirited & disgusting little shit of a movie. In other words, it’s a ripper. Plays like if Cronin saw BRING HER BACK after binging THE OMEN, THE VANISHING, & BRAINDEAD and then said “bet.” Bit long in the tooth, but she bites. Hard. pic.twitter.com/v7Ti2pcm5S — Bill Bria (@billbria) April 10, 2026

Followed by film critic Aaron Neuwirth’s dicey review, which read, “If you’re a fan of Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise, you’ll have fun with what he’s bringing to The Mummy. Bizarre choices here and there, but the spirit of a gross monster movie involving a little girl mummy pays off well.”

If you’re a fan of Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise, you’ll have fun with what he’s bringing to The Mummy. Bizarre choices here and there, but the spirit of a gross monster movie involving a little girl mummy pays off well. #LeeCroninsTheMummy pic.twitter.com/4AQKLpwUPV — Aaron Neuwirth (@aaronsps4.bsky.social) (@AaronsPS4) April 10, 2026

IamMichaelJLee writes, “#LeeCroninsTheMummy trades spectacle for intimate domestic horror, turning family trauma & grief into something eerie and deeply unsettling. A visceral body horror with superb squelching sound design subverts what you’d expect from a monster movie. Fingers & toes will curl!”

#LeeCroninsTheMummy trades spectacle for intimate domestic horror, turning family trauma & grief into something eerie and deeply unsettling. A visceral body horror with superb squelching sound design subverts what you’d expect from a monster movie. Fingers & toes will curl! pic.twitter.com/c55KIIp2wk — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) April 10, 2026

LA-based critic Tyler Disney confirmed that Brendan Fraser is not in this reboot and wrote, “I’ve seen THE MUMMY and I can confirm Brendan Fraser is not in the movie but other then that I actually enjoyed this movie it blend horror and comedy in the perfect way! A tad little long but enjoyable. 3rd act goes ballistic!!”

I’ve seen THE MUMMY and I can confirm Brendan Fraser is not in the movie but other then that I actually enjoyed this movie it blend horror and comedy in the perfect way! A tad little long but enjoyable. 3rd act goes ballistic!! #LeeCroninsTheMummy pic.twitter.com/WtoCKavGmP — Tyler Disney (@tylerdisney12) April 10, 2026

Kuldeep Gadhvi states, “Just Finished #LeeCroninsTheMummy

at the Hollywood Post 43 – The American Legion premiere.

A dark, disturbing reboot—pure psychological horror Strong performances, eerie visuals & gripping. A fresh, intense take on the mummy genre.”

Just Finished #LeeCroninsTheMummy

at the Hollywood Post 43 – The American Legion premiere.

A dark, disturbing reboot—pure psychological horror Strong performances, eerie visuals & gripping.. A fresh, intense take on the mummy genre. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) @warnerbros pic.twitter.com/POXefj5CCD — Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) April 10, 2026

According to the early estimates, the film is tracking to earn between $10 million and $20 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy follows the young daughter of a journalist who disappears into the desert without a trace, and eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare. The Mummy will be released on April 17.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Odyssey North America Box Office: The Crucial Number It Needs To Outshine Christopher Nolan’s Last 5 Debuts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News