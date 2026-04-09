With over $200 million already in the global kitty, Scream 7 is proving to be a major box office force, far outpacing many of its horror predecessors. When compared with the iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise—once a dominant name in the genre—the earnings gap highlights just how much the commercial scale of horror has evolved. While Freddy Krueger’s films built a lasting legacy over decades, Scream 7 is showcasing the modern era’s ability to deliver massive worldwide numbers in a relatively short span.

Scream 7 at the worldwide box office

The latest Scream movie lost a large number of screens in North America this past week. It collected $947k on its 6th weekend at the North American box office despite losing 1,215 theaters. It declined by almost 64% from last weekend and, as a result, stayed out of the domestic top 10.

According to the latest data from Box Office Mojo, Scream 7 is playing in 1,130 locations in North America. After 40 days, the slasher film has collected $120.8 million at the domestic box office, including $123k collected on its 6th Tuesday. Internationally, the film’s total stands at $83.7 million, bringing its worldwide gross to $204.5 million. It is the only Scream movie to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide.

Latest worldwide collection breakdown of Scream 7

Domestic – $120.8 million

International – $83.7 million

Worldwide – $204.5 million

How does it stack up against the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise movies?

The franchise began with 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, directed by Wes Craven. The film follows the story of Freddy Krueger, the vengeful spirit of a child killer who was burned alive by the parents of his victims. He returns from the dead to haunt and murder teenagers in the fictional town of Springwood, Ohio, attacking them through their dreams.

Scream 7 has surpassed all the films in A Nightmare on Elm Street at the worldwide box office by a wide margin, highlighting how much the box office ceiling for horror has grown.

Here’s the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise ranked from highest to lowest box office:

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) – $116.6 million A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – $115.7 million A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) – $49.4 million A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) – $44.8 million Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) – $34.8 million A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) – $30.0 million A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – $25.8 million A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child (1989) – $22.1 million New Nightmare (1994) – $19.7 million

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