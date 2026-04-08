The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which premiered on April 1, 2026, is a sequel to the 2023 animated blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Although the sequel has received a modest 42% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience rating is significantly higher at 89%, according to Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, the adventure comedy has become the fastest film of 2026 to cross the $200 million mark domestically. It has achieved the milestone in just six days.

After delivering a brilliant $131.7 million domestic opening across 4,252 North American theaters, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has recently added another $16.8 million on Monday (April 6), registering just a 48% drop from Sunday. In doing so, the sequel has delivered the second biggest Easter Monday ever, according to Luiz Fernando, and is just behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $20.1 million earnings on its Easter Monday.

#TheSuperMarioGalaxyMovie is fastest 2026 release to cross 200M at US #BoxOffice, in just 6 days!

GALACTIC 16.8M on #2 BIGGEST #Easter MON EVER, a -48% drop from SUN, beating #BVS’s 15M, -55.5%, only under #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie’s 20.1M, -41.8%! #4 BIGGEST MON EVER for APR… pic.twitter.com/DFRN96KVYh — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 7, 2026

With a current cumulative domestic haul of $207.6 million, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has already surpassed the North American earnings of Hoppers ($150.7 million), Scream 7 ($120.7 million), and GOAT ($102.6 million), as per Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart (Source). As of now, it stands as the second-highest-grossing release of 2026, trailing just behind Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary. Keep reading to find out how much more the animated film needs to earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie vs. Project Hail Mary – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two 2026 films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

North America: $207.6 million

International: $206.6 million

Worldwide: $414.2 million

Project Hail Mary

North America: $222 million

International: $203.4 million

Worldwide: $425.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is currently around $14.4 million short of overtaking the domestic total of Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary. Although both films are still running in theaters, the animated adventure comedy is expected to close the gap and potentially surpass the sci-fi film in the coming days. However, the final outcome will become clearer as their theatrical runs progress.

What’s The Plot Of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The first film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, follows Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi as they are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is captured by Bowser, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to rescue him and save the kingdom.

In the sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Official Trailer

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