After directing the 2022 psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde is back with her latest directorial effort, The Invite. The comedy film, starring Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton, is set for a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on June 26, 2026, followed by a nationwide rollout in July 2026. Backed by an intriguing premise, the film has already earned an impressive 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Distributed by A24 (the studio behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, Uncut Gems, and Midsommar) in the U.S., The Invite now raises an interesting question: how much does it need to earn during its North American opening weekend to break into A24’s top five biggest domestic debuts? Keep reading to find out.

A24’s Biggest 3-day Domestic Opening Weekends

Here are the top five A24 films with the biggest domestic openings in their wide theatrical runs:

Civil War (2024): $25.5 million (Source) Marty Supreme (2025): $17 million (Source) The Drama (2026): $14.4 million (Source) Hereditary (2018): $13.6 million (Source) Materialists (2025): $11.3 million (Source)

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that for The Invite to break into A24’s top five biggest opening weekends, it would need to earn at least $11.3 million domestically to match or surpass the 2025 film Materialists. Considering that Olivia Wilde’s previous directorial outing, Don’t Worry Darling (2022), opened to a solid $19.4 million (Source), The Invite has a chance of surpassing that figure and securing a spot among A24’s top five domestic openers if it manages to get strong pre-release awareness and positive word-of-mouth. However, the final verdict will become clearer only after the film releases later this year.

What’s The Plot Of The Invite

The film follows the story of Joe (Seth Rogen) and Angela (Olivia Wilde), a married couple who are going through a tough time in their relationship. Hoping to break the monotony, they invite their neighbors (Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton) for a casual dinner. But as the evening unfolds, things do not go as planned. What starts as a simple get-together slowly turns into a totally unexpected night.

The Invite – Official Trailer

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