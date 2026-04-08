After nearly six weeks in theaters, Scream 7 has already surpassed the worldwide earnings of the original 1996 film to become the highest-grossing entry in the long-running slasher franchise. With a current global haul of $209.5 million, it has also outperformed Send Help ($94 million), 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple ($58.5 million), and Iron Lung ($49.9 million). In the process, the Kevin Williamson-directed feature now stands as the highest-grossing horror movie of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart.

Scream 7 – Box Office Summary

North America: $120.7 million

International: $88.8 million

Worldwide: $209.5 million

That brings us to an important question: despite leading the franchise in total worldwide earnings, has Scream 7 also become the most profitable installment when measured against its theatrical break-even point? Let’s break down the numbers.

Scream Franchise – Budgets, Global Earnings & Theatrical Break-Even Points (Estimated)

Let’s take a look at the reported budgets, worldwide earnings, and estimated theatrical break-even points (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule) of all seven films in the Scream franchise.

1. Scream (1996)

Global Earnings: $173 million

Budget: $14 million

Break-Even Point: $35 million

2. Scream 2 (1997)

Global Earnings: $172.4 million

Budget: $24 million

Break-Even Point: $60 million

3. Scream 3 (2000)

Global Earnings: $161.8 million

Budget: $40 million

Break-Even Point: $100 million

4. Scream 4 (2011)

Global Earnings: $97.1 million

Budget: $40 million

Break-Even Point: $100 million

5. Scream (2022)

Global Earnings: $137.7 million

Budget: $24 million

Break-Even Point: $60 million

6. Scream VI (2023)

Global Earnings: $166.6 million

Budget: $35 million

Break-Even Point: $87.5 million

7. Scream 7 (2026)

Global Earnings: $209.5 million

Budget: $45 million

Break-Even Point: $112.5 million

Scream Franchise – Theatrical Profits Over Break-Even (Surplus)

Scream (1996): $138 million

Scream 2 (1997): $112.4 million

Scream 7 (2026): $97 million

Scream VI (2023): $79.1 million

Scream (2022): $77.7 million

Scream 3 (2000): $61.8 million

Scream 4 (2011): -$2.9 million

Analysis

The above calculations and figures indicate that while Scream 7 is the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, it is not the most profitable in terms of theatrical surplus over its estimated break-even point. The film currently ranks third and trails the original Scream (1996) and its sequel, Scream 2 (1997), mainly due to its significantly higher production budget, which is nearly three times higher than the original film.

Moreover, Scream 4 remains the only installment in the franchise to fail to surpass its estimated break-even point, falling short by approximately $2.9 million.

What Is The Plot of Scream 7?

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Trailer

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