Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already generating strong buzz ahead of its release, with expectations running high for its box-office performance. Given the recent performance of the MCU movies, all eyes are on this Tom Holland-led Spidey movie and whether it can outpace the debut collections of the last five MCU releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The last Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, was released in 2021 and opened with $260 million-plus at the domestic box office. Globally, it collected more than $600 million on its opening weekend. The bar is already set too high for the upcoming sequel, and given the excitement around it, it could set a new record.

Deadpool & Wolverine registered the biggest debut among the MCU’s last five releases in North America

For the unversed, Deadpool & Wolverine earned the biggest opening weekend domestically and worldwide among the last five MCU movies. However, we will discuss the domestic debut collections only in this article. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected $211.4 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. It was the Marvel comeback of Hugh Jackman and the only MCU release of 2024. Therefore, a set of multiple factors worked in its favor, and the film became a huge box-office success, earning over $636.7 million domestically.

Check out the domestic debuts of the last five MCU movies [from highest to lowest]

Deadpool & Wolverine – $211.4 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $117.6 million Captain America: Brave New World – $88.8 million Thunderbolts – $74.3 million The Marvels – $46.1 million

How much does Spider-Man: Brand New Day must earn to beat Deadpool & Wolverine’s domestic debut weekend collection?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day must earn between $215 million and $220 million on its debut weekend at the domestic box office to maintain a safe gap between it and Deadpool & Wolverine. Since the previous Spidey movie starring Tom Holland collected $260.1 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already targeting a $300 million domestic debut to top No Way Home, and with that aim, it will also beat Deadpool & Wolverine’s debut as the biggest opening among the last five MCU movies.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, will be released on July 31.

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