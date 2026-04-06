Reminders of Him continues to hold its ground at the US box office, proving the strength of word of mouth despite growing competition. The Colleen Hoover adaptation delivered a solid collection in its fourth weekend, even as it faced a sharp screen count reduction and new releases like The Drama. The movie is on track to hit a key milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Made on a modest budget, the romantic drama has reached an impressive cume at the domestic and worldwide box office. It is now steadily heading towards the finish line. The film is facing competition from multiple high-budget movies at the box office, which is a challenge for it. It is also on track to beat the domestic haul of Regretting You as the second-highest-grossing Colleen Hoover adaptation.

On track to cross $50 million domestically

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, Reminders of Him collected a solid $2.2 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It dropped by 52.6% at the domestic box office and also lost 820 theaters this past week. The romance drama, made on a $25 million budget, has hit $45.4 million in North America. It is just $5 million away from hitting the $50 million mark at the domestic box office.

Reminders of Him is tracking to earn between $50 million and $55 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. The film, made on a reported budget of $25 million, is a box office success. The movie is less than $4 million away from surpassing Regretting You as the second-highest-grossing Colleen Hoover adaptation in North America.

What is the plot of the film?

The story follows a woman who, after being released from prison, tries to rebuild a relationship with her young daughter but faces resistance from nearly everyone around her. Finding unexpected support in a bar owner connected to her child, she slowly forms a bond with him while confronting her troubled past in hopes of creating a better future.

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