Mohanlal‘s Drishyam 3 has justified its pre-release buzz at the box office by registering a fantastic start. Both in India and overseas, it opened on a strong note. Speaking about the Telugu-dubbed version, the film has recorded a historic start in India, clearly proving Laletan’s stardom in the Telugu market. It comfortably surpassed L2: Empuraan to claim the top spot by a considerable margin. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, Laletan has gained a good fan base in the Telugu market. It helped his L2: Empuraan registered a good start in Telugu, and now, his latest release has also fetched a solid start. Apart from stardom, the franchise’s popularity has also played a key role in attracting footfalls. In the Telugu-dubbed version, the film secured an impressive showcasing with over 1350 shows.

Drishyam 3 makes history in Telugu

With 1350+ shows, Drishyam 3 recorded an average occupancy of 22% in the Telugu-dubbed version. Such occupancy helped the film score 1.5 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office. It equals 1.77 crore gross. With such a start, the film has made history for Mollywood.

With 1.5 crore net, Drishyam 3 has registered the biggest opening for a Malayalam film in the Telugu-dubbed version. It surpassed L2: Empuraan to claim the top spot. It’s a big achievement and clearly indicates the growing market of Malayalam films among the Telugu audience.

Take a look at the top Mollywood openers in Telugu (net):

Drishyam 3 – 1.5 crore L2: Empuraan – 1.15 crore Marco – 1.1 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana – 70 lakh

Since initial word of mouth is mixed, the film is expected to see a limited jump over the 4-day extended opening weekend. It’ll be interesting to see how the film fares after the weekend.

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

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