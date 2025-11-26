Regretting You is the second novel to film adaptation of Colleen Hoover after last year’s It Ends With Us. Blake Lively’s movie was a surprise hit last year, but the 2025 adaptation is nowhere near as successful as It Ends With Us. It is still trailing behind the global collection of Lively’s film by a huge margin, which is impossible to catch up to now. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received abysmally low ratings from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it a rating of only 28%, and the collective consensus described it as “Regrettable all around.” However, the audience enjoys it better than the critics, as they gave it 85% on the aggregate site, and they say, “As toasty as a well-worn blanket, Regretting You is a cute antidote to doom and gloom that wraps viewers in a candy-filled story, rewarding them with laughter and tears.”

Regretting You at the worldwide box office

Regretting You has been in the theaters for over a month now. It collected $1.58 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office despite losing 955 theaters. On this Monday/day 32, the romance drama collected $301k in North America with a hike of 25.8% from last Monday, bringing the domestic total to $47.6 million cume [via Box Office Mojo].

Internationally, it is not having an excellent run either. After over a month, its overseas total stands at $39.7 million cume. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the Colleen Hoover adaptation is $87.3 million. It is currently chasing the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $47.6 million

International – $39.7 million

Worldwide – $87.3 million

Comparison with It Ends With Us

In 2024 Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us was released and it resonated with the audience. The film became a blockbuster, collecting over $351.4 million at the worldwide box office. It Ends With Us was made on an estimated budget of $25 million and collected more than 14 times the modest budget.

Regretting You has not even crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It needs a 302.5% jump to catch up to It Ends With Us‘ worldwide collection. At this pace and momentum, it is now an impossible task for Mason Thames’ film to beat It Ends With Us.

What is Regretting You about?

The story follows a mother and daughter who, after a devastating accident, expose a shocking betrayal, are forced to confront buried family secrets, redefine what love means to them, and ultimately rediscover themselves. Regretting You was released on October 24.

