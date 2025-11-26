Rush Hour, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, is one of the most popular buddy cop action comedy franchises of all time. After almost two decades, reports about a 4th movie are all over the media. According to reports, Donald Trump urged Paramount Pictures to back Rush Hour 4, with disgraced filmmaker Brett Ratner as the director. With Rush Hour 4, the franchise might cross a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The franchise was kick-started with the 1998 film Rush Hour, directed by Brett Ratner. It received positive reviews from critics and went on to become a commercial success. Its success resulted in two more sequels with Jackie and Chris in the lead. People enjoyed the chemistry and performance of the lead actors.

Rush Hour 4 is reportedly happening after almost two decades!

According to media reports, including The Express, US President Donald Trump has been urging businessman Larry Ellison and his son, David Ellison of Paramount-Skydance, to revive the fun, anti-woke action comedies of the 80s and 90s. Trump especially wants them to revive the Rush Hour franchise with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, as directed by Bret Ratner. The last film, Rush Hour 3, was released around 18 years ago. Ratner only directed Amazon MGM’s upcoming Melania Trump documentary, as he was cancelled owing to the sexual harassment cases against him. However, it seems Brett Ratner is associated with Rush Hour 4.

Rush Hour 4 will push the franchise past the $1 billion global milestone!

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the cumulative total of the three Rush Hour movies is $850.09~$850.1 million worldwide. It is a popular franchise, and earning around $150 million worldwide will be an easy task for the potential Rush Hour 4. If the fourth installment is released, it will require less than $150 million to help the franchise surpass the $1 billion milestone worldwide.

Check out the global collections of the Rush Hour movies

Rush Hour 2 – $347.3 million Rush Hour 3 – $258.1 million Rush Hour – $244.7 million

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan starrer Rush Hour movies are available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

