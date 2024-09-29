The legendary Hong Kong actor and martial artist, Jackie Chan, is known as one of the most daring action stars in cinema.

Chan’s jaw-dropping stunts earned him a reputation no one could beat as the actor has always pushed physical boundaries with intricate fight choreography, daring leaps, and dangerous set pieces without the help of CGI or stunt doubles. While his dedication to authenticity is commendable, the Rush Hour actor has often opened up about the realism in the film industry when it comes to doing dangerous stunts.

In a throwback interview with GQ magazine, Chan discussed the use of CGI in films and how he still trains young stunt performers to his methods, even though CGI has made it less necessary for them to take the physical risks he endured throughout his career. He said, “The new action stars, they don’t know how to fight.”

Furthermore, the actor particularly expressed dissatisfaction with Hollywood stars, criticizing their reliance on CGI rather than performing realistic, high-risk stunts. He made a passing reference to Tom Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man and mentioned Gal Gadot as an example of this shift. He said taking a jab at Holland and Gadot, “They can use a special effect, like Spider-Man. Everyone can be Spider-Man. Can be a Superwoman. So many doubles. One of my team members [was] Wonder Woman’s double. They go, pa, pa, pa, pa, pa——then [Gal Gadot] come back, just pretty, just standing here. Ha! Easy.”

Well, there is no denying that Chan’s dedication to doing stunts practically made him a global icon, he once shared with Metro Newspaper about his approach to doing such risky stunts. He said, “The moves in yoga are slow, focusing on the softness and flexibility of the body. In their own way, yoga moves are also at full strength: stable and balanced.”

Chan further claimed that practicing Kung Fu with yoga has helped him to stay mentally and physically fit. He explained that despite the two being opposite when a martial art practitioner learns yoga, “the training of the mind combines with physical strength to empower his or her willpower. Kung fu and yoga therefore complement each other.” Moreover, Chan shared how he has maintained his fitness over the years in a throwback interview with Access Hollywood. He shared that he eats everything. However, if he ate ice cream or steak, he would run for an additional 20 minutes. Chan quipped that eating everything is fine, but training is important.

Must Read: When Taylor Swift “Rather Brilliantly Auditioned” For A Film But Was Turned Down That Made $441 Million At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News