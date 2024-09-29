Downey Jr. was a contender for the part of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell before Tom Cruise nailed it. The fact that Downey became Tony Stark only after Cruise turned down Marvel’s offer is a fascinating twist of fate that enhances his career.

The original Top Gun has become a classic in film history because of its exciting action scenes and iconic score. With only $15M going into its creation, it was a financial disaster, making $357M. The 2022 release of Top Gun: Maverick saw a significant improvement. Surpassing all superhero pictures that year and coming in second place behind only Avatar: The Way of Water, its astounding $1.493B in revenues blasted over the budget of $170M. The fact that Cruise was determined to pull off his own stunts contributed to his success.

However, Cruise was not Maverick’s first choice in the ’80s. Robert Downey Jr., John Cusack, Tom Hanks, and others were considered. A surprising turn of events almost cost Downey Jr. the part, which would have changed the course of his career. Cruise ended up doing the part instead, and Downey Jr. became Iron Man.

Here’s a new angle: Tony Stark’s job in the MCU was offered to Cruise, but he declined. Cruise adamantly wants to do things well in his own words: “It has to be executed in such a manner that I am certain it will be exceptional before I commit to it.” Because of his choice, Robert Downey Jr. stepped in and revolutionized the superhero genre.

So, Downey Jr. may not have gotten his chance to fly planes, but he certainly left his stamp on the superhero genre. What about Cruise’s Maverick? It adds to his already impressive list of cinematic achievements.

