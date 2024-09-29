With a career spanning over three decades, Salma Hayek has gained international stardom with her powerful performances and striking presence.

Hayek first gained attention in Hollywood with her role in Desperado, where she starred opposite Antonio Banderas. Her breakthrough came with her portrayal of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in Frida, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico, Salma Hayek has a net worth of $200 million. The Mexican-born actress is married to one of the wealthiest people in the world, Francois Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering, who has a net worth of $7 billion.

Hayek’s net worth is accumulated due to her successful career. Besides becoming the first Mexican Actress to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, she delivered other blockbuster films like Wild Wild West, Grown-Ups, and Eternals. Her acting career began in the early 90s when she moved to Los Angeles to study English and acting. As she went on to star in films like Dogma, Timecode, Hotel, Fools Rush In, 54, etc., she launched her own production company, Ventanarosa, and began producing in 2000.

Born as Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez, the actress is the daughter of Sami Hayek Dominguez, an executive of an oil company in Mexico, and Diana Jiménez Medina, an opera singer and talent scout. Hayek has a younger brother, Sami.

In addition to her acting career, Hayek has been a spokeswoman for Avon cosmetics and Revlon. She co-founded Cooler Cleanse, launched a beauty subscription delivery service called Blend It Yourself in 2017, and owned a line of products at CVS in North America, Nuance by Salma Hayek, in 2011.

Hayek has been a philanthropist and has campaigned actively against violence against women. She donated $25000 to a shelter for battered women and has done plenty of humanitarian work.

