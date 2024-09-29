My Old Ass Box Office North America: Aubrey Plaza’s Buzzy Indie Film Cracks Top 10 Films During Third Weekend

Amazon MGM Studios indie comedy-drama My Old Ass entered the list of top 10 films at the domestic box office in its third weekend. The film opened in seven theaters on September 13, 2024, and raked in $167.8K. In the subsequent weeks, the film acquired additional theaters and finally cracked the top 10 films in its third weekend.

The Sundance sensation My Old Ass is directed and written by Megan Park. The film stars Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Maddie Ziegler and Percy Hynes White. The film, described as a coming-of-age story, debuted in sundance with rave reviews, and Plaza received a standing ovation.

Earlier in the month, the film scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the weeks, it has whittled down to 91% from 152 critics. New York Magazine praised Park’s directorial debut, writing, “Park’s film is modest, but it’s grounded in the inner terrain of its characters in a way that makes it feel substantial.”

New York Times added, “It’s as much about reframing middle-aged regrets as it is a story about youth, love and possibility — and thus the emotional heft it wields is two-pronged.”

Meanwhile, My Old Ass has a 92% audience score. The film was acquired by Amazon/MGM studio for $15 million. The indie movie was released in seven theaters on September 13 and raked in $167.8K. In its second weekend, it held a wider release with 33 theaters and took in $275.9K. In its third weekend, it was released in an additional 1,357 theaters (via Deadline) and grossed $1 million on its third Friday. It is expected to rake in $2.1 million in the three-day weekend for a running domestic total of $2.8 Million.

The film ranked no. 9 in the domestic box office chart ahead of Demi Moore’s acclaimed body horror The Substance, which grossed $2 million on its second weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

