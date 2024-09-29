Lee Box Office North America: Kate Winslet's War Biopic Rakes In Less Than $1 Million In Opening Weekend

Kate Winslet’s Indie War Film recorded a subdued start at the box office after opening in theaters across North America on September 27, 2024. Studiocanal’s Lee is a biopic about Elizabeth “Lee: Miller,” a former fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet, who plays the titular character, also produced the film.

The film was released on September 13, 2024, in international markets, including the U.K. It has earned over $2 million overseas. Lee opened in theaters in the United States on September 27 and earned less than $1 million at the domestic box office.

The film, directed by Ellen Kouras, premiered at TIFF last year. The film has an average 62 per cent critic score from 92 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The RT consensus reads, “Kate Winslet’s gripping performance in the title role helps elevate Lee beyond its disappointingly conventional biopic trappings.”

However, the film resonated with the audience, landing a near-perfect 92 percent score from over 50 reviews. After opening in international theaters, the film was released on 854 screens in North America. It raked in $230K on Friday. The film’s on its way to earning $616K in the opening weekend.

This is a disappointing start for the indie war film. Another indie war movie, Civil War, which opened in theaters earlier this year, exceeded expectations by grossing $25 million on opening weekend.

The film, which follows aspiring photojournalist Lee Stevens (Kirsten Dunst) in a war-torn United States, went on to gross over $100 million against a production budget of $50 million. In an added twist, Kirsten Dunst’s photojournalist character, Lee Stevens, was named after Vogue magazine war correspondent Lee Miller.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

