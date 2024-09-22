Salma Hayek is an influential personality in Hollywood who made her MCU debut in 2021 with Eternals. It was directed by Chloe Zhao, and according to a report, she had problems with the film’s script and got into a fight with the Oscar-winning director, and people thought she would get fired from the job. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It had an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. But despite the star power and Chloe Zhao, the film was met with negative reviews and is one of the lowest-earning MCU movies. Famous pop icon Harry Styles also made his MCU debut with this one as Eros. The future of that franchise is uncertain, but Salma had great fun doing the movie.

Salma Hayek had an emotional moment after seeing herself in the superhero costume. For the uninitiated, the Desperado star played the role of Ajak, the wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals, able to heal and serve as the bridge between the Eternals and the Celestials. Although the character was a male one in the comics, the makers changed it into a woman, and Hayek was amazing in the part.

In an interview with Elle magazine [via Filmibeat], Salma Hayek revealed what happened between her and the Eternals director, Chloe Zhao, which made people think she would get fired from the project. She recalled, “I had some problems with the script, and we got into a serious fight at my house. We were both passionate. And she was like, ‘No, but that’s not how I designed it.'”

The actress added, “The people outside my house were calling it a fight because we were kind of screaming. We continued to talk and talk, and it went on for a long time. The people outside were so nervous that I was going to get fired.” However, she admitted to being impressed by the filmmaker.

Salma Hayek explained, “Wow, I’m in love with her brain!’ That was the best creative conversation I’ve ever had with a director in my life, and she felt the same.”

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie starrer Eternals is available on Disney+.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alien: Romulus Box Office (North America): IF’s $111M+ Domestic Haul An Impossible Target To Achieve As The Film Reaches The Finish Line!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News