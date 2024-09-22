After surpassing Marvel’s The Avengers, Deadpool & Wolverine is now targeting Barbie at the box office in North America. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ pairing smashed records at the cinemas is currently the highest-grossing R-rated movie. However, it seems the film has got a significant amount of juice left as it keeps churning in impressive collections. Scroll below for the deets.

Barbie was the highest-grossing film of 2023 globally and domestically despite the clash with Oppenheimer. On the All-Time box office list, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s movie is the 12th highest-grossing film ever in the US. The latest MCU release, on the other hand, is this year’s second-biggest movie after Inside Out 2.

Shawn Levy’s directed Deadpool & Wolverine collected a decent $991K on 9th Friday, a drop of 29% from last Friday. It lost another 625 theatres recently, probably due to the arrival of new movies, including Halle Berry’s Never Let Go and Demi Moore’s The Substance. However, it has reached a $624.4 million cume in the US and might even have a chance to surpass Barbie, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

For the uninitiated, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s movie collected a whopping $636.23 million in its lifetime run in North America. Deadpool & Wolverine is $11.83 million behind Barbie’s total gross. The gap would be breached a little as the MCU boogie aims to earn $3.5 million—$4.5 million during its 9th weekend. If that happens, the domestic cume will be around $628 million.

After beating The Avengers, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ movie is the 13th highest-grossing movie of all time in North America. It will be on the 12th spot if and when it beats Barbie. Meanwhile, Shawn Levy‘s superhero flick has collected $1.30 billion so far and is the 22nd highest-grossing film of all time, and Margot Robbie’s film is at #15 with its $1.44 billion global collection.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in the theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Am I Racist Box Office (North America): Matt Walsh’s Satire Is Less Than $4 Million Away From Reaching This Significant Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News