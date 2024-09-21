Matt Walsh’s mocumentary on the DEI initiative is only $44 million away from recovering three times its production budget at the domestic box office. Am I Racist, with a 98% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, will soon hit a significant box office milestone.

According to the Associated Press, the Daily Wire movie “Am I Racist?” which sees a conservative internet personality deride the DEI movement, cost a reported $3 million to produce. The film recouped its production budget in the opening weekend, earning $4.7 million from only 1,517 theaters.

Heading into its second weekend of release, the film is closing in on crossing a significant domestic box office milestone. A week after its release, Am I Racist has earned just over $6.4 million after adding another $474.8K on September 18, 2024. The film will likely cross the $10 million mark at the domestic box office in the upcoming days and more than triple its production budget share.

The film, directed by Justin Folk, is a Borat-style mockumentary about conservative columnist Walsh going undercover as a “DEI trainee” to mock the program. With over 500 reviews from audience members on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has landed a near-perfect score.

However, top critics have refused to review the film, which seeks to disparage the inclusivity program. Few average movie critics have rated the film, landing 89% score from nine reviews. KPCC from NPR Los Angeles contended that while the film is funny, Walsh fails to make his point. “You’re not getting anywhere on the subject, but it’s funny… But is he making his point? I think he’s too divisive a figure to be persuasive,” the review read.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

