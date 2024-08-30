Angelina Jolie looked every bit of a movie star on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Palazzo del Cinema at the Venice Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet for the world premiere of Pablo Larraín’s Maria. The biopic, acquired by Netflix, follows the story of the famed opera star Maria Callas. Jolie sings in parts of the movie, while in other scenes, Callas’s actual voice recordings are used.

On Thursday, Angelina Jolie channelled old Hollywood glam with her sophisticated and subtle red carpet ensemble. It also featured a stunning accessory that packed the heat in the brutal 80-degree Venice weather. The actor walked the Italian red carpet in a draped strapless beige gown with a breezy chiffon train custom-made by Tamara Ralph.

The monochromatic look was elevated by a surprise accessory: a soft brown faux-fur wrap. She pinned a sculptural gold flower brooch to the fur. Keeping with the gold theme, Angelina Jolie accessorised the outfit with a woven gold bracelet, a ring, and several small gold and diamond earrings.

Jolie painted her lips a bold red and had her hair down in a straight, side-parted style, adding to the old Hollywood glam.

Actual goddess Angelina Jolie walks the Venice Film Festival red carpet for Pablo Larraín's Maria. (📸: Getty) pic.twitter.com/QexZBXEv0s — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2024

According to Hollywood Reporter, Jolie and the rest of the cast and crew of her new film garnered applause for eight minutes after the end credits rolled in. The audience response reportedly brought Jolie to tears.

On Thursday Jolie told the press that channeling the opera singer in the biopic was a cathartic experience. Angelina Jolie added, “I had no idea how much I was holding in and not letting out. So the challenge wasn’t technical; it was an emotional experience to find my voice, to be in my body, and to express myself. You have to give every single part of yourself.”

