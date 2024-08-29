Jenna Ortega Sets Hearts Aflutter In Red Tulle As Gen-Z Fashionista Stuns In A Dior Gown At The Venice Film Festival—Goth Chic Done Right!

Jenna Ortega is indisputably one of the reigning queens of fashion. Ortega has fully embraced her goth girl chic aesthetic modelled after her show’s titular character, Wednesday. Over the years, she has established her reign as a Gen-Z fashionista who rarely disappoints with her sartorial choices on and off the red carpet. Ortega maintained her goth girl brand at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of her new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Jenna Ortega walked the red carpet in a breathtaking Dior Red tulle gown for Tim Burton’s highly anticipated sequel premiere.

After starring in the 2022 Netflix hit Wednesday as angsty undead goth teen Wednesday Adams, Jenna Ortega became the master of cinematic oddities, Tim Burton’s latest muse. Burton, the executive producer behind the Netflix show who also directed four out of the eight episodes, went on to cast Ortega in the 1988 Beetlejuice sequel titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Directed by Tim Burton, the original film became a cult classic. It starred Michael Keaton as the zany ghost Betelgeuse and Wynona Ryder as goth teen Lydia Deetz, who moves into a home haunted by ghosts. Thirty-six years later, the next chapter returned with a host of quirky new characters alongside old favorites Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. In the sequel, Jenna Ortega plays Wynona Ryder, aka Lydia Deetz’s daughter.

The film recently held a premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where Jenna Ortega walked the red carpet in a sheer red custom Dior gown. Ortega looked stunning in the dress with a strapless heart-shaped bodice and a full tulle skirt. Ortega’s beautiful Dior Haute Couture gown that reportedly took 600 hours of atelier time to finish (via L’Officiel) was a homage to Wynona Ryder’s 1988 character Lydia Deetz. The dress was inspired by Lydia Deetz’s red wedding gown from the original 1988 horror comedy film.

Ortega, who wore her hair in a loose bun, accessorized the backless gown with a diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Wynona Ryder walked the carpet alongside Ortega in a Chanel tuxedo top with a black tulle full skirt.

