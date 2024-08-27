In September 2023, rumors of Jenna Ortega dating Johnny Depp broke the internet. The duo has a 40-year age gap, and the actress slammed the media, demanding they leave them alone. But she’s now opening up about when her co-star Richard E Grant questioned her about the alleged romance. Scroll below for the exciting scoop.

It all began after the celebrity Gossip account Deux Moi claimed Johnny and Jenna were spotted together last Summer. Some claimed they met to discuss a movie they may work on, but eyeballs were raised when sources close to the development claimed they were out on a date. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress had previously denied the rumors and called them baseless.

Jenna Ortega recalls co-star’s reaction to Johnny Depp dating rumors

In a new interview with Buzzfeed, Jenna Ortega was asked about the craziest rumor she had heard about herself. She reacted, “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It’s so insane to me. Like, I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious.”

During the conversation, Jenna Ortega also revealed that her co-star Richard E Grant had asked her about the rumors. “I was on set with Richard E. Grant, and he came up to me and he just said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny?’ And I laughed because I… I don’t know that person,” she revealed.

Is Jenna Ortega a part of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?

A fan art piece featuring Jenna Ortega as a Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 cast member had previously gone viral. It witnessed Johnny Depp reprising his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow, which we all know in reality isn’t happening!

Fans were happy to see the fan trailer, but unfortunately, it was fake.

On the professional front, Jenna Ortega is looking forward to the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She also has Wednesday Season 2 in the pipeline.

