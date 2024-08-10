With Depp’s personal life in the public eye and a run of underwhelming movie releases, Disney appears prepared to take a different approach. Even with Depp’s iconic performance and the backing of his fans, the ship—Pirates of the Caribbean 6—might have to sail without him.

Given that Depp may be leaving his role, Disney’s treasure map suggests new actors for the part. The hunt is on for actors, from lesser-known ones who can surprise us all to A-list celebs who could put a fresh spin on the swashbuckling pirate. Who will be the next to command the Black Pearl and don the tricorn hat drenched in rum? Time to find out!

1. Matthew McConaughey

The Gentleman star Matthew McConaughey was the first pick for the role in the early ‘00s. His appreciation for the character’s original inspiration, Burt Lancaster, makes him quite an enticing choice to play the daring pirate.

In the present day, McConaughey’s career has taken off once more and is dazzling. He’s back in the spotlight following a successful transition from romantic comedies to highly intense roles. However, despite Interstellar’s critical acclaim, films such as Serenity and The Dark Tower didn’t exactly set the stage for box office success.

Even though The Dark Tower was a complete disaster, McConaughey is still a strong contender because of his celebrity stature and his almost-missed experience as Jack Sparrow. Beyond just box office numbers, Disney may find it worthwhile to investigate the charm of McConaughey’s personality and his potential for a new take on the legendary part.

2. Mads Mikkelsen

Mads Mikkelsen stands as the second choice. Mikkelsen has the talent, as seen by his success in big-budget movies like Fantastic Beasts and a penchant for oddball independent roles. The actor has illustrated his familiarity with taking on legit classic roles when he took on the role of Grindelwald, following in the footsteps of Johnny Depp.

But first, let’s conduct a bit of an analysis. Mikkelsen gave the Fantastic Beasts franchise more nuance, but it didn’t exactly change the course of the show’s box-office success. Pirates of the Caribbean became a hit thanks in large part to Depp’s distinct personality and enthusiasm. But Mikkelson’s a charmer, and he could definitely take up the iconic Jack Sparrow’s character in the upcoming flick whenever it happens. He’s got a wide range of acting abilities and he could be a great fit.

3. Joaquin Phoenix

Although starring Joaquin Phoenix in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 might sound surprising, let’s face it: the actor truly has a wide range of emotions. He’s demonstrated his ability to provide both box office hits and intense, unorthodox performances with his critically lauded roles in Joker and the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. His Oscar win and box office success echo the acclaim Johnny Depp once enjoyed.

But here’s the curveball—Phoenix’s track record shows he’s not exactly into light-hearted franchise fare. Unlike Depp, who used Pirates to elevate his profile, Phoenix may not need that extra boost. But again, his ability to portray a wide range of emotions is sure to work in his favor. While the audience love and applaud Phoenix for his darker roles, seeing him on-screen as the Pirate would be like a match made in heaven. We’re here for it!

Can Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow ever be replaced?

Folks, the real Captain Jack Sparrow shall never be replaced. Even with Disney’s recent efforts to revitalize the franchise’s engagement with flicks like Jungle Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff (ft. Margot Robbie), replacing Johnny Depp’s charm as Jack Sparrow is a helluva task. But actors like Matthew McConaughey, Made Mikkelson, and Joaquin Phoenix could definitely serve up some good performances.

Johnny Depp’s action/adventure flick Dead Men Tell No Tales managed to pull in $795M worldwide, even though it was the least successful entry. This hefty sum proves that the old sea dog still has some life left in him. Disney is keen to keep the brand afloat, and the above mentioned stars could replace Depp’s irreplaceable presence that looms large.

Rumors about Johnny Depp’s return swirl, but don’t expect a comeback. In response to all these rumors, Depp alluded he wouldn’t return “even for $300M and a million alpacas.” Disney must now decide whether to give Jack Sparrow a new look or steer Pirates of the Caribbean in a different direction without him.

