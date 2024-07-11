Matthew McConaughey’s fans are both shocked and concerned after the actor recently took to his Instagram to share a surprising selfie. In the close-up snap, the 54-year-old revealed his right eye was completely swollen shut. Though the actor didn’t specify what happened, he hinted at a bee-related incident with a punny caption, “bee swell.”

Despite the alarming eye injury, McConaughey appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled for the camera. His followers were quick to share concern for the actor’s health while others took the selfie in a jovial spirit by making light-hearted jokes.

Apart from his recent bee encounter, McConaughey has had a busy schedule. A few days ago, he and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated their eldest son Levi’s 16th birthday. As a touching message, the couple shared a heartfelt photo montage featuring Levi with his parents. The Interstellar star said, “Alright Levi, coming on that age, buddy. About to be out on your own. Me and your mom hope we’ve done as good of a job as we can. You’re not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world forever.”

McConaughey and Camila also share a daughter Vida, and a son, Livingston.

Back in June, McConaughey revealed that he once took a two-year hiatus from Hollywood during a conversation with fellow Texas native Glen Powell for Interview magazine. He admitted that the break came after he struggled to land a role beyond the romantic comedies that defined his early 2000s career, such as the 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

He recalled, Dude, it was scary. I had long talks with my wife about needing to find a new vocation.” The actor revealed that he even considered teaching high school, studying to conduct music, or working as a “wildlife guide.” He continued, “It was scary. The days are long — the sense of insignificance. But I made up my mind that that’s what I needed to do, so I wasn’t going to pull the parachute and quit the mission I was on. But it was scary because I didn’t know if I was ever going to get out of the desert.”

The Oscar-winning actor’s last appearance on the big screen was in 2021 when he reprised his role as Buster Moon in the animated film Sing 2. Recently, he also appeared in the music video for Zach Bryan’s song Nine Ball.

