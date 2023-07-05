Matthew McConaughey is one respectable actor who is known to bring all his characters to life with his skills and natural acting. From True Detective to Interstellar and from small screen to the big screen, he has done all sorts of craft and left his impact in all things he has touched. But did you know that he was once arrested? As shocking as it may sound, the man has had his own share of reckless days that still remain a part of his history.

The actor once got in trouble with the cops for ‘disturbing the peace’, and his state when he got under the cuffs was not pleasant. Scroll on to learn more.

Matthew McConaughey made many revelations in his memoir, Greenlights, and he also talked about the instance when he was arrested in 1999. It so happened that the actor was enjoying a “jam session” while being n*ked. He was playing the bongo on a loud pitch, and as per American-Statesman’s report from Oct. 26, 1999, by reporter Bob Banta, there was a marijuana bong spotted on his table.

During his arrest, Matthew McConaughey gave a hard time to the officers. In his memoir, Greenlights, he said, “What I didn’t know was that while I was banging away in my bliss, two Austin policemen also thought it was time to barge into my house unannounced, wrestle me to the ground with nightsticks, handcuff me and pin me to the floor,” He refused to cover up himself and go down easy. He rather said, “F*ck you, motherf*cker! You broke in my house! F*ck yeah, I resisted!”

The Interstellar star said, “Before I’d taken three steps up the wall, the Cornhusker body-slammed me back down onto the brick footpath.” He jokingly said, “Two days later, BONGO NAKED T-shirts were all over Austin.” His neighbours and more officers arrived at the scene of action to see and deal with what was going around.

Well, we bet that no one could have guessed this wild side of Matthew McConaughey before reading his memoir. For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

