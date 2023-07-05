Getting the perfect org*sm is what everyone desires, irrespective of how famous or common you are. While many prefer not talking about it, some Hollywood stars have openly shared their experiences. If anyone ever counted a list of actors to talk about their private life openly, Ryan Reynolds would always top the list. The actor has always dropped the curtain on his personal moments and shared about the things many people consider taboo.

The actor is working on his upcoming Deadpool 3 movie, which has excited the superhero fandom. While the comeback of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine has already created buzz, the character will also be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we wonder how Merc With Mouth would work with the other MCU characters in the Multiversal Saga.

Being a former S*xiest Man Alive, Ryan Reynolds once shared how he had such trouble with the opposite s*x that he “accidentally fell” on a particular girl during volleyball practice to be close to her. During a conversation on a late-night talk show with Conan, the Deadpool actor also shared his experience of ‘m*sturbating to Spanish soap operas’ after he was suspended and apparently later kicked from the school.

Ryan Reynolds shared, “I was like 18, I looked like a Vietnamese girl,” and shared his ‘shaking’ story. He added about the experience of being expelled from the school and said, “As though sitting at home all day m*sturbating to Spanish soap operas is supposed to teach me a lesson”. While we wonder whether the actor got the lesson, we assume he must have had a good time.

With all that, the actor has begun shooting for his MCU debut with Deadpool 3. As per recent reports, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is also rumoured to appear in the project as the movie is said to have a multiversal trip for the superhero fandom.

