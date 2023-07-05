Angelina Jolie is one of the most sensuous actresses in Hollywood who is known for her bold nature and top-class acting chops. From featuring in action films to rom-com to superhero movies- Angelina has done it all and has come out with flying colours. It is not a secret anymore that the actress has done a lot of n*ked and intimate scenes, be it with her ex-husband Brad Pitt or other actors.

However, once Ethan Hawke had to shoot an intimate scene with Jolie, the actor felt very nervous before doing it. Here’s how Angelina calmed him down with her charisma. Scroll ahead to read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ethan Hawke and Angelina Jolie worked together in the popular psychological thriller movie ‘Taking Lives’, and there she made a nervous Ethan a bit more uncomfortable with her gesture of getting n*ked. Well, they had an intimate scene in the movie, and before shooting it, Ethan was feeling quite nervous. While talking with CBS News, the ‘Before’ Trilogy actor shared, “And so, we’re sitting there, and she said, ‘I have an idea about this scene. What if Ethan stayed in his suit the whole time, and I just got completely n*ked?'”

Ethan Hawke even mentioned that even though he has kissed many actresses on-screen, it was Angelina Jolie who made him go weak in the knees. He said, “With all due respect, the woman has been in the press a lot lately, but the best on-screen kiss I ever had was Angelina Jolie. She was born to whittle men and to make them weak in the knees.”

Well, that’s Angelina Jolie for you – the diva of our dreams! Did you know that Ethan Hawke once felt intimidated by her as well? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: Taika Waititi Intentionally Tanked Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder Due To Overdemand Of Reworks By Marvel Studios’ Executives?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News