Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who enjoys a massive range of professions, including being a great actor, businessman, politician, retired bodybuilder and more. His author-daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger had tied the knot with the Marvel actor Chris Pratt, and once Arnold talked about how competitive he felt after knowing his daughter was dating Chris.

Well, there’s always more to the bond between a father-in-law and son-in-law, but it seems Arnold and Chris share a different and competitive bond with each other. Don’t believe us? Scroll ahead and watch Arnold’s confession below.

For the unversed, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine had tied the knot with Chris Pratt in 2019, and after their marriage, when Arnold had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live show, Jimmy had congratulated him for getting Chris as his son-in-law. To that, Arnold had responded by saying, “The thing is that first of all, I’m really happy that he is such a great guy, not only a very talented guy but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me.”

However, Arnold Schwarzenegger further added that he had become quite competitive with Chris Pratt and had hilariously complained to his daughter Katherine. Sharing that, Arnold said, “But you know I was like blown away when my daughter was telling me that she was going out with him and so I was like ‘do you have to be so competitive I mean you have to have a guy who is taller than me, that is bigger than me and has got bigger b**bies than me and all of this kind of stuff that makes more money than me, what is going on here?'” He further added that it was quite wild to have him and his family joining Arnold’s family and shared that he shares a great bond with him.

Check out the video clip shared on YouTube:

Did you know how Arnold felt a little insecure with Chris Pratt and hilariously complained to his daughter? Let us know.

