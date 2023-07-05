Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the role of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made the MCU character popular among cinema-goers with his outstanding performance, and after his second solo outing last year with Multiverse of Madness, fans have been waiting for some new and promising update on his third sequel. It looks like the fans got lucky as Cumberbatch shared an interesting piece of information about the same. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, his last instalment ended with a cliffhanger where MCU introduced Charlize Theron’s Clea to the audience, who, as per the comics, is the niece of Dormammu and Strange’s love interest besides Christine Palmer (played by Rachel McAdams). Clea’s character came to talk about the incursions that took place because of the events of the 2022 movie, teasing the possible plot of the third franchise.

Marvel has excelled in including cameos of the existing superheroes or any other characters in the MCU films, and their crossovers are what attract the audience more. Although the Doctor Strange movie might take time, Benedict Cumberbatch will surely return as the talented sorcerer once again and probably very soon; at least, that’s what Sherlock Holmes actor says.

Benedict Cumberbatch, aka Doctor Strange, speaking as a guest in the JW3 Speaker Series, gave a positive update on his MCU return as he said, “There are some Marvel capers in the making next year.” It could be for the second season of the What If…? animated series on Disney+ or some other projects, including Fantastic Four Reboot or Avengers: The Kang Dynasty; things are still unclear. Both films are expected to release in 2025.

Benedict’s Doctor Strange played a very important part during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, as shown in the Multiverse of Madness, his involvement creates more of a problem than solving it.

