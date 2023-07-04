Kourtney Kardashian Doesn't 'Need Her Family' To Make Money, Source Adds "She Doesn’t Want To Engage In Any Family Drama..."

Kourtney Kardashian “doesn’t need her family” to make money.

The 44-year-old star is part of the billion-dollar reality TV clan – who shot to fame with ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ in 2007 – along with her sisters Kim, 42, and Good American founder Khloe, 39, but an insider has now claimed that she has no interest in being part of any “family drama” and would rather focus on the success of her lifestyle brand Poosh.

A source told People: “She doesn’t want to engage in any family drama and has much more important focuses. She loves her business and brand. She feels very proud of Poosh. She doesn’t need her family, or sisters, to make money. She is very much enjoying doing her own thing. She’d much rather focus on her brand than filming for the show.”

‘The Kardashians’ star is mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Reign with her former partner Scott Disick but is now expecting a baby boy with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker – who she tied the knot with in 2022 – and the insider went on to add that she is “overjoyed” about her pregnancy and “couldn’t wish” for anything more.

The source added: “Kourtney is the happiest. She is overjoyed about her baby boy and feels beyond grateful to be married to Travis. She feels like she couldn’t wish for anything else.”

Kourtney Kardashian recently explained that she and her younger sister Kim – who heads up shapewear brand SKIMS and earns a reported $1.6 million per sponsored Instagram post – have a “competitive nature” between them because of the age difference between them.

Speaking on an episode of ‘The Kardashians’, she said: “It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having a more competitive nature as sisters. I think the one time I’ve even slightly done anything that was similar to her was, like, hang some Christmas lights in my entry that were similar to hers.”

