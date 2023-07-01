Advertisement

Deadpool 3 has been made a huge roar since the time of its announcement and the news of Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in this Ryan Reynolds- led Marvel film and now the excitement is heightening as there have been rumours that it will also be featuring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in it. The third instalment is being directed by Shawn Levy, and as per new reports, Logan director James Mangold is calling the upcoming film a prequel to the 2017 film.

For the unversed, Wanda, as per comics, is the daughter of Magneto, but due to copyright issues, Marvel could not bring that storyline into MCU with the lines being blurred, things are merging in, and the Universe is further expanding. Last year another Fox’s X-Men actor Sir Patrick Stewart aka Professor Xavier, made his debut in the MCU with Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and now, as per rumours, Olsen will make her way to this.

According to a report on Reddit’s Movie Leaks and Rumours, Elizabeth Olsen will be appearing on Deadpool 3 as Wanda Maximoff from Earth 838, which was shown in Dr Strange 2, one with the Illuminati, and the subreddit further suggests that the film will adapt House of M & Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe storyline. For the unversed, in House of M, Wanda’s Scarlet Witch cease the existence of the Mutants by uttering the phrase ‘No More mutants’, and that is something of an iconic phrase in the comic books, and reportedly Olsen wanted to utter that line in Dr Strange 2 also.

On the other hand, Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe showcases one of the most evil versions of Deadpool, and as per rumours, Deadpool 3 will be similar to Dr Strange if Ryan Reynolds’ character traverses through several universes, he will come across Earth 838 and Wanda Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen. The fans are having mixed reactions to the news as the Sam Raimi directorial did not do as well as expected.

One of the fans commented, “Will they confirm that she’s a Mutant?”

Another wrote, “Depends if it is done right or not. There are certainly ways to make it work, but there is a fine line. Time will tell”

A third user commented, “This movie is trying to do way too much”

Follwed by, “I’m just here for Wolverine,” and “This is waaay too big for a single movie. House of M and DPKTMU in a single film?”

Another said, “I thought olsen was done” and “With Lizzie Or Not?”

