Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made a lot of money at the box office. Even though it was recently reported that the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer saw a major drop of 67% in the domestic market during its second weekend, the film has surpassed the lifetime of several recent Marvel films.

(Spoiler Warning) Recently, Elizabeth Olsen, aka Scarlet Witch, revealed that she didn’t meet several co-stars while filming the movie. This included John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic. She shared that it was because making Marvel movies involves a lot of acting on your own.

As per Fandango, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has crossed four Marvel movies after adding $61 million to its US box office. As of now, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has made $292.61 million through the sales made in the country. The four movies that are beaten, include Doctor Strange, which made $232 million, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which earned $259 million.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also surpassed Venom’s $213 million and Logan’s $226 million. Now, it is being said that the MCU film is on its way to defeating Iron Man 2’s $312 million earnings. However, another report stated that its record might be broken when Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World Dominion will hit the theatres in June.

Let’s see how much the movie is able to make before that film releases. Much like several other Marvel flicks, even Doctor Strange 2 was banned in a few countries, including the biggest market in the world, China.

While talking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the movie also broke another record upon its release on 6 May. The film became the biggest opener of 2022, beating DC’s The Batman, which was released earlier this year.

