KGF Chapter 2 has redefined the box office record books for Indian cinema. Starring Yash as a rocking hero, the film became a lifetime experience for many and people are flocking to theatres to watch it repeatedly. Not just in India, it’s a phenomenon worldwide and the latest numbers are proof! Scroll below to know more details.

KGF 2 turned out to be much much bigger at the box office considering its hype. Its pull has been so strong that Bollywood’s half a dozen releases suffered a dent in their collections due to this magnum opus. Even a Hollywood release in the form of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and many regional releases came, but none of them could stop the rage.

In India, KGF Chapter 2 has definitely slowed but is still pulling off impressive numbers. Internationally too, the film is yet to wrap up its lifetime run. As per the latest update flowing in, the film has crossed an unprecedented milestone of 1200 crores as the grand total stands at 1200.76 crores at the worldwide box office.

With still some fuel left in the tank, it will be interesting to see how far KGF 2 goes.

Speaking of India alone, KGF Chapter 2 continues to put on a brilliant show. As of now, the film has earned 842 crores and is expected to cross 850 crores in the next few days.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.

