Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most motivational and inspirational actors in the Indian movie industry. Even though they aren’t on talking terms currently and refrain from working with each other, their tumultuous love life never missed hitting the front page during the early days.

Talking about the same, did you know the Desi girl’s ex-secretary Prakash Jaju had once spilt the beans about her relationship with Khiladi Kumar? Read on to know the whole story.

It so happened that Priyanka Chopra’s ex-secretary, Prakash Jaju was the one who confirmed the rumours about the actress dating Akshay Kumar. It was after the actress fired him back in 2004, that he leaked all the confidential deets on the actress to the press. Talking about the same, Prakash also explained how the two actors talk a lot with each other and how expensive Priyanka’s phone bills were at the time. In the conversation, Jaju also revealed that the Quantico actress was double-timing Akshay with Harman Baweja.

During a conversation with Times Of India back in 2004, Priyanka Chopra’s ex-secretary Prakash Jaju revealed, “Priyanka used to call Akshay and send him messages constantly. Her cell bills were enormous. She was also having an affair with Harman Baweja at the same time. To tell you the truth, Akshay is like a child. If Priyanka SMSs and calls him constantly, he has little choice but to respond. I felt sorry for Twinkle, who was getting hurt in the process.” He also added, “I tried to tell Priyanka that she should concentrate on her career. But she didn’t like that and sacked me.”

It is to be noted that later on ahead, Peecee rubbished these claims made by Prakash. The ex-secretary had also filed a criminal case against the actress, and after 15 years of long legal battle, it ended in 2019.

Jumping back to the present Priyanka Chopra Jonas is living a happy married life with her husband Nick Jonas. Recently the two shared the news that their baby daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas (via surrogate) had spent more than 100 days in the hospital before they could bring her home.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is a happy married life with Twinkle Khanna. The actor has two kids with her, named Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the movie Bachchhan Paandey. The actor was featured alongside Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi along with others.

