Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most followed actors of the film industry who is also a favourite amongst the filmmakers and producers for the bankability he comes with. He has been working on a series of projects since the last few months and one of them might become his OTT debut project. A recent report suggests that Mission Cinderella is likely to become a proper OTT series with limited episodes, picking up a never-seen-before format.

For the unversed, the movie has been directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is currently in the post production stage. It is a remake of Tamil entertainer Ratsasan and will mostly premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mission Cinderella might opt for a unique format and act as Akki’s first ever web series. “The story beautifully lends itself to the episodic format of filmmaking, and hence, the entire team is currently trying to tweak the edit to make it a limited episode OTT series. If need be, they are ready to shoot some of the portions again to keep the episode on a cliff hanger. Basically, the makers are looking to position it as Akshay Kumar’s digital debut in the episodic format.”, a source close to the publication said.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer’s makers are also planning to add on to the content that has already been shot, “They don’t wish to dilute the impact of this story, which holds the viewer on the edge of their seat until the end. However, there is also a talk on how the longer format will give the director some more time to establish the psych of his characters in a better way. It’s all in the early stages, but if everything materialises, Cinderella would make a debut as an OTT original series.”

Speaking about how Mission Cinderella could be one of a kind, the same source said, “It could premiere as a film, as a series or possibly both the versions, giving viewers a chance of selecting based on their taste of consuming entertainment. While the series would have some additional footage, the film would be short a crisp, much like the original.”

