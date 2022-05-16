The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has been entertaining us for the past 30 years in Bollywood, enjoys a massive fan following all around the world. Lovingly called King Khan, SRK has paved his way into millions of hearts through his charming ways.

His fans worship him for his cool nature and for being a beautiful human being, however, it was previously reported that the superstar of Bollywood had once lost his cool and broke many things in his house Mannat. Read on to know the deets.

According to Indiaforum, a columnist named Khalid Mohamed had mentioned Shah Rukh Khan losing his cool on a bunch of journalists and ended up trashing his house (Mannat) crockeries and glass. Yup, you read that right.

In his column, Khalid went on to report an incident that took place in Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat. The columnist claimed that a source revealed how SRK had invited a couple of journalists to his home and that the actor was yelling at them at the top of his voice. Khalid mentioned the reason for it was that a particular leading paper had carried an unnamed report which spoke about the actor and his wife Gauri Khan opting for a surrogate child and wanting to do a gender determination test.

Talking about the alleged damages done in the Mannat, Khalid reported that the glasses in SRK‘s Mannat were smashed to pieces by the actor himself. However, at the end of the column, the columnist also claimed that king khan had cooled down later on.

Meanwhile, talking about his professional career, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screens with his upcoming film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Recently the actor also announced his other project titled Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

