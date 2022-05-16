Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon who has charmed everyone with his dashing personality and talent. Although his last few films didn’t work, but the actor never lose hope as he’s expected to make a grand comeback with his upcoming films. Everyone is aware of how great his chemistry is with every actress, a few years back there were rumours that SRK was secretly dating Priyanka Chopra. When the news reached the superstar, Khan said he was disturbed.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the two actors have worked together in Don 1 and 2. During the time when their link-up speculations were making headlines, SRK’s wife Gauri Khan allegedly removed PeeCee from their inner circle and asked Khan to keep his distance from her. She even told him to never work with the Dostana star ever again.

Advertisement

Back in the day, both Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra denied such rumours. Later when SRK was promoting Jab Tak Hai Jaan the superstar was asked about the same. As quoted by MensXP, he told, “To me, what is most disturbing, is the fact that a lady who’s worked with me has been questioned and somewhere down the line, not being shown the kind of respect I show her or all the women.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “I think it’s a little disrespectful, I’m extremely sorry about that. Sorry means…it’s not directly because of anything I’ve done but the fact that she’s my friend. She’s one of the closest friends I have and very close to my heart and always will be.”

“I just feel sometimes when things are said, I needed to step back from it because I find it very banal, very small, and very menial. You know, it just tends to spoil relationships that people share while working together. She’s a little girl who started her Miss India crowning with me and or Miss World crowning with me, I don’t remember. We’ve shared some of the nicest moments on screen as friends and it’s unfortunate. It’s extremely unfortunate and sad for me to think that you know, a friendship gets a little soiled,” he said.

When asked if the linkup rumours have affected his friendship with Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan said, “No, not at all. I think, she’s matured enough to deal with it. But having said that we all rush into giving names to relationships without even understanding them at times. That’s the strange part, not only of media, all of us.”

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Massively Trolled Over Ignoring Woman Who Requested For A Picture, Netizens Say “Ghamand Dekh Rahe Ho?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube