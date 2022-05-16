Bollywood actor Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following across the globe and celebs from the industry have also often expressed how fond they are of the superstar. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Krushna Abhishek as he spoke highly of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and his overall persona. He also shed some light on how Salman was the first one to know when he and his wife Kashmera Shah welcomed twins through surrogacy.

For the unversed, Krushna was previously in the news when he sent a special message to his uncle Govinda through a podcast. He got teary-eyed during the interaction and indicated that he wants to fix every misunderstanding between them. He mentioned that he misses his mamu and would mind even if he gets hit by him to get the grievances out of the way.

In a conversation with Maniesh Paul, on his podcast, Krushna Abhishek opened up on how he sees his father in one of his two twin boys, “When he realised something is happening to him, he told ‘Don’t worry. I will come back as your son’,” he said.

Elaborating on why he believes in it, Krushna Abhishek said, “Amazingly, our sons were conceived on his tehrvi. And one of my sons actually has his standing stance. Some people say it is a myth. That you see your dad in your child, you see your parents in your pets. It is reality, not a myth. One of my sons stand like him and even looks at me like him.”

Krushna Abhishek also shed some light on his love for Salman Khan and explained how he wanted them to have kids. “I love Salman Khan. I love his heart. He wanted me to have kids. He would tell me, ‘Kash, Krushna you should have babies now.’ When I had babies, he was the first one to know.”, the comedian said.

