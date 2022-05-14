Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been all over social media since the last few days with frequent Instagram posts and a massive fan following. The couple is quite open about their affection for each other and according to a recent report, it is the first time Teja is dating a fellow actor from the industry. In a recent conversation, the Naagin star revealed how different and difficult it is as she is slightly private when it comes to such matters.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Karan and Teja, popularly known by their ship name Tejran, developed a bond during their time on the show Bigg Boss and have grown stronger together, ever since. They are often seen interacting with the paps and we’re recently spotted together on the show Lock Upp where Karan played the jailor.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Tejasswi Prakash opened up on what it’s like to date someone from the industry. “Karan has been vocal about his dating history in the past. I, on the other hand, am an extremely private person. I’ve never dated an actor. I always feared things would leak. So for me, it’s new,” she said.

Elaborating on how people recognise them wherever they go, Tejasswi Prakash said, “There’s a massive difference. Nobody cares if you are out with your boyfriend if he isn’t an actor. They let you be. But with Karan people know his car. It’s not a normal relationship.”

Tejasswi Prakash also had a stern opinion on people who keep asking the couple about their marriage plans. “All the positive rumours about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain. In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it,” she said.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on television.

Must Read: Is Bharti Singh Already Planning Another Baby With Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa? “Now You Have Predicted & Replies To Reporter Who Asked About Having A Daughter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube