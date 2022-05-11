Comedian-actor Bharti Singh has been making headlines for the past few months due to her pregnancy. She recently gave birth to a baby boy but she feels like she has two sons (including her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa). The couple gave a nickname for their baby boy Golla.

After welcoming their firstborn, Bharti and her husband Haarsh have now returned to work. The comedian was spotted on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show and has revealed her future plans, which include baby number 2. Scroll down to know more.

As reported by the Hindustan Times report, Bharti Singh during a media interaction revealed that she would like to have a daughter next. “I feel like I found my best friend with my newborn. Haarsh was always busy. I feel like earlier I had one son, now I have two. I wanted a daughter who’d arrange the house. Now I am worried I will have to care about two pair of shoes and jackets around the house. Maybe we should get a bigger house with more wardrobes,” Bharti said.

A reporter then told her she’d soon have a daughter, to which Bharti jokingly replied, “Now you have predicted. It should be two kids, right? One like a driver and another one like your cook, is it? On a serious note, I too, believe the same. But, there should be a gap of at least two years between children. We have a son, he must have a sister. If we had a daughter I’d say she should have a brother.”

When a reporter asked the former The Kapil Sharma Show comedian whether she will show her son’s face to the world anytime soon, Bharti Singh said, “If it were up to me, I would have shown the face on day one. But, we should listen to the elders. He is about to complete 40 days and I am very excited. We had a photoshoot for the baby recently and I will post all the pictures as soon as I can.”

Last month, Bharti took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her newborn baby to her fans. She shared a picture with the baby but the picture did not show his face.

