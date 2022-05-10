During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Nikki Tamboli made headlines more than any other contestant. Right from standing firm in her decisions to playing on her own terms and conditions, Nikki made a place in everyone’s heart. After paving her path in Down South, Nikki became a face of Indian Television owing to her long journey in Bigg Boss.

The former Bigg Boss contestant often makes heads turn whenever she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward.

While we have seen celebs opening up about facing casting couch in the industry, Nikki Tamboli’s recent comment has been grabbing all the attention During her latest conversation, BB 13 fame opened up about being ill-treated on the sets of her South film by the filmmaker.

Nikki Tamboli told Pinkvilla, “I remember one of my films from South, and the director was too bad with me. Not in some other sense, but he was not treating me right on the set. Jo mere co dancers the na, he was appreciating them more than me. He was literally saying, ‘kahan se aayi hai yaar yeh’. I don’t know. Just because I couldn’t speak that language initially. He was the worst I should say. I would not name (him), but that was the worst experience.”

“I would tell you, I have even cried after coming home, and my mom and dad are also aware of this. I was shooting abroad, and I was so tortured by that director, that I would come home and cry. But still, I didn’t give up because I knew that he would regret it, and he messaged me today too. Time change hota hai na har kisika,” Nikki Tamboli added.

Furthermore, Nikki Tamboli also spilt the beans on doing everything to become a top actress. She tolf the portal, “I am doing everything that is possible. I am getting trained, I am not wasting my time. If you want to achieve something, you will do it no matter what. If there is a will, there is a way. Tum usko avoid nai kar sakte. You know because I know what’s my plus point. Everyone knows their plus and minus points. So I am keeping my plus points on the side, and working on my minus points. Because I know when this minus becomes plus, it will make an impact, and I am happy that I am aware about that.”

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli is currently seen in a couple of music videos.

