Tejasswi Prakash and Shehnaaz Gill join BTS, Blackpink, and other K-pop singers in the list of Most Handsome and Beautiful in the world for 2022. The South Korean boy band members V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, J Hope, and Suga, have time and again been a part of several such lists organised by different sites.

The group has become huge and has fans all over the world. Every once in a while, the Indian ARMY is treated to a Bollywood song edit of the boys. Just recently, in a clip, Taehyung and Ho-Seok were seen taking up the Naagin and snake charmer’s avatar.

The viral video of the BTS boys gave tough competition to Tejasswi Prakash, who recently appeared in Naagin 6. Meanwhile, it seems like the competition between the group and the Bigg Boss 15 winner continues. A list of the Most Handsome and Beautiful in the world for 2022 by Special Awards is making rounds on social media.

It is a list of 50 people and includes several K-pop stars. The first position is taken by BTS’ V, followed by Jungkook. However, it is Tejasswi Prakash in third place that is catching all the attention. She is joined by several other celebs including Shehnaaz Gill at the 29th position, Selena Gomez at 23, Tom Holland at 39, Ariana Grande at 34, and more.

Seeing Prakash and Shehnaaz Gill on the same list as all these Hollywood A-listers and K-pop sensations do make us proud. Meanwhile, Tejasswi with Karan Kundrra recently appeared as the warden on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. It was said that both of them are charging ₹2-3 lakh for appearing in a couple of episodes.

While talking about BTS’ fan edits, just like that of Tejasswi Prakash, another video of Jin lip syncing to Shehnaaz Gill’s famous Sadda Kutta Tommy song. Read more about that on Koimoi!

