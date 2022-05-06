Selena Gomez has been in the headlines for various reasons throughout the past one year. Her professional front got a new boost when she starred in the widely popular series Only Murders In The Building. The comedy-thriller was received with so much warmth that in no time Gomez was back in trend and the most discussed actor in the TV arena for a month at least. There have been updates and exciting bits about season 2 of the show out already. One of which is Gomez’s close friend Cara Delevingne entering the show.

For the unversed, Only Murders In The Building stars Selena, Martin Short & Steve Martin in leading roles. It starts out as an investigative comedy-drama that pitches the three against a murder and how they run around to find the murderer. The show is now gearing up for the second season where the investigation continues.

Now if the creator John Hoffman’s comments are to go by, the show is delving into the parts of the lives of its three leading characters in a deeper way. While the humour stays intact, we will get to see Selena Gomez explore her love life and fall in love with none other than her real-life friend Cara Delevingne. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

John Hoffman was talking about Only Murders In The Building season 2 to Variety where he spoke about the romantic angle between his lead Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne in the show. Talking about having them together, he said, “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable.”

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have appeared together in Taylor Swift’s iconic music video Bad Blood together. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that make you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world,’ ” John added.

While the filmmaker doesn’t reveal anything further, fans are already speculating a steamy affair. It was recently when Selena Gomez had called working with Cara Delevingne in Only Murders In The Building season 2 fun and how much fun they were having. She even confirmed it wasn’t her who brought Cara in but the showrunner wanted her.

