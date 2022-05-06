After taking the stand, Amber Heard has testified against ex-husband Johnny Depp for physically abusing her after accusing her of having an affair with the actor James Franco. The five-week-long defamation trial has seen several twists and turns. The case was slammed against Heard due to the 2018 op-ed piece she wrote.

In that article, the Aquaman actress had accused Depp of physical abuse. The actor had also slammed a libel case against a big news portal for calling him the ‘wife-beater,’ which he lost. Along with that, the actor lost his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and more.

Now, after almost a month since the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial began, as per the Insider, the actress has taken the stand and spoke about how she faced physical abuse from the Fantastic Beasts actor after he accused her of an affair with James Franco. Amber and Franco starred together in the 2015 film “The Adderall Diaries,” where the alleged romance began.

After Amber Heard was asked if she had arguments with Johnny Depp about Franco, the actress called it a “nightmare.” The actress even said that Depp accused her of hiding information about the intimate and romantic scenes she would perform in ‘The Adderall Diaries’ and recalled a time when he allegedly abused her on a plane over an intimate scene with James Franco.

“I already know he’s drunk. I already know he’s using. He reeks of weed and alcohol. “Eventually it went from, ‘Do you have something to tell me?’ to ‘Do you wanna tell me how much you liked it? Tell me did he slip a tongue?’ It got worse. He was saying really disgusting things,” Heard said in court.

Amber Heard also testified that Johnny Depp started to throw things at her, later walking up to her and slapping her in the face. “I felt this boot on my back. He just kicked me in the back. I fell to the floor. I caught myself on the floor and felt like I was looking at the floor of the plane for what felt like a long time,” the actress said.

