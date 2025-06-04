Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, might have been a box office failure, but it has found a place in the top three of Netflix’s weekly global top 10 charts. It is trending in numerous countries and might even climb up the chart in the upcoming weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by James Wan, it is the sequel to Jason’s 2018 film Aquaman, which was a blockbuster and earned more than $1 billion worldwide. However, the sequel went through several delays and ultimately suffered financially. It is the 15th and final film in the DC Extended Universe. It collected $124.4 million in North America and $439.38 million worldwide.

Aquaman 2 OTT Verdict (Week 1)

According to Netflix‘s data, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has debuted in Netflix’s global top 10 charts, and it is for the week of May 26 to June 1. It has debuted on the list at the 3rd rank and has a solid 5.8 million views. Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson’s film has been watched for 12 million hours on its debut week. It is a good start for the superhero movie and is expected to climb up the chart in the upcoming weeks. It is behind Fear Street: Prom Queen at #1 and The Wild Robot at #2.

Trending in 22 Countries

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is trending in twenty-two countries and at #1 rank in Canada, Jamaica, and four more nations. Momoa‘s film is in the global chart in Argentina, Bolivia, and Uruguay, among other countries. It is still not available in Asian countries and is expected to gain more views once it is made available. It has only been released on Netflix in places across Central and South America.

More about Aquaman 2

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur Curry joins forces with his estranged brother Orm to stop a powerful Black Manta, unleashing an ancient evil that threatens Atlantis and the surface world. Together, they must protect the kingdom, their family, and the planet from destruction. Amber Heard, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Martin Short, and Nicole Kidman also star in supporting roles.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

