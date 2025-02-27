Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise weren’t just a Hollywood power couple—they were the couple of the ‘90s. Big stars, big movies, and a whirlwind romance that played out on and off screen. But while their chemistry was undeniable, Kidman later admitted that working alongside Cruise wasn’t always the best move for her career.

Take Days of Thunder, the movie that brought them together. Sure, it was a hit, but for Kidman? Not exactly a dream role. She straight-up called her character “one-dimensional.” While Cruise got to speed around in race cars, Kidman’s job was mostly standing there, looking concerned.

And that wasn’t the only time she questioned working with her superstar husband. After starring in multiple films together, she realized she might’ve blended into the background a little too much. But once their marriage ended? Kidman finally got the space to shine—and wow, did she take off.

The actress’ Hollywood breakthrough came with Days of Thunder (1990), a high-octane, Cruise-led blockbuster. But was it her best work? Not even close. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress said: “I wish I had a better role. It was kind of one-dimensional.”

She played the love interest. And that was pretty much it. Meanwhile, Cruise got to be the hotshot race car driver with all the action-packed scenes. Not exactly an equal playing field. But the film did introduce her to Cruise, and things escalated fast.

They fell in love, got married in 1990, and kept the professional collaborations coming. Their next movie, Far and Away (1992), was a period romance that gave them more to do. But Kidman later admitted she probably should’ve spaced things out, saying: “I probably should have done more by myself to be seen independently.”

Being married to one of the biggest movie stars in the world? Not exactly an easy gig. Kidman admitted that, for years, her career was seen as an extension of Cruise’s. Speaking to DuJour, the Hollywood beauty said: “We were in a bubble. Just the two of us. We became very dependent on one another.”

Kidman realized that if she wanted to be taken seriously as an actress, she needed to step out of Cruise’s shadow. That moment finally came in To Die For (1995), where she played a darkly ambitious news anchor. The movie proved she was more than just “Cruise’s wife.” Critics loved her, and suddenly, Hollywood started seeing her differently.

Just when Kidman was finding her own path, she reunited with Cruise for Eyes Wide Shut (1999). The Stanley Kubrick film, famous for its behind-the-scenes drama, had them playing a married couple unraveling their relationship.

In 2001, after 11 years of marriage, Cruise and Kidman called it quits. And for Kidman? It came out of nowhere. The split was rough, but in the long run, it gave Kidman something she didn’t even realize she needed: independence. No longer seen as just Cruise’s co-star, she built an acting career on her terms. Her big moment? The Hours (2002), where she won an Oscar for Best Actress.

Fast-forward to today, and Kidman is an A-lister in her own right. She’s starred in hit films, dominated TV (Big Little Lies), and built a career that stands completely separate from her past with Cruise. Oh, and she found love again—with country music star Keith Urban. So yeah, things turned out just fine. Looking back, does Kidman regret those Cruise collaborations? Maybe a little. But in the end, they led her to where she is today.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Moana 2 OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where To Stream This Billion-Dollar Blockbuster Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News