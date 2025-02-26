Moana 2 is still hanging in there at the box office despite many new movies entertaining the viewers. The animated feature is one of last year’s biggest movies and is now set to arrive on its home-streaming network. It set new Thanksgiving weekend records by surpassing Frozen 2, and the fans can enjoy it in the comfort of their homes for free now. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the highly anticipated sequel to Disney’s 2016 animated hit Moana. Auliʻi Cravalho reprises her role as Moana, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns as Maui. It was directed by David G. Derrick Jr., and the music was composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina. The film received mixed to positive reviews, receiving 61% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Their collective consensus states, “Riding high on a wave of stunning animation even when its story runs adrift, Moana 2 isn’t as inspired as the original but still delights as a colorful adventure.”

The audience rating is much higher, at 86%. Moana 2 takes us on a new journey with Moana, Maui, and a new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Despite the varied critical reception, Moana 2 has resonated with audiences, as evidenced by its impressive box office performance.

Moana 2’s Box Office Performance

The film grossed $221 million domestically over the five-day Thanksgiving period, surpassing previous records held by Frozen 2 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In its first five days, it amassed $389 million worldwide, marking the largest global opening for an animated film. The sequel crossed the $1 billion mark in global box office revenue, becoming the third film released in 2024 to achieve this milestone.

Moana 2 has collected $458.84 million so far at the US box office and $594.61 million overseas, for a magnificent $1.05 billion worldwide. It surpassed Despicable Me 4‘s global haul to become the third highest-grossing film of 2024.

Moana 2’s streaming release update

According to Deadline, Moana 2 will be arriving on Disney+ on March 12. It has a 105-day theatrical window. Subscribers will be able to watch the movie for free. After mixed results from recent animated films like Wish and Strange World, Moana 2 proves audiences still crave strong storytelling, beloved characters, and musical adventure films. It reinforces Disney’s dominance in the animation industry, particularly in musical fantasy films.

