After the success of the first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix quickly renewed the series for a second and third season. Production on the second edition began in September 2024, and the audience was excited to delve into the magical world of the popular adventure fantasy show.

With the production on the series well into it, the team has been revealing and teasing certain details about the live-action adaptation including what to expect from the upcoming season as well as which new cast members have been added to the star-studded series. Here’s what we know about it.

Avatar The Last Airbender Season 2: Cast Details

The second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender has cast plenty of new faces and characters. Chin Han will play Long Feng, Hoa Xuande will be essaying the role of Professor Zei, Justin Chien will be seen as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou will portray Joo Dee, and Crystal Yu will be Lady Beifong.

To add to the list, Kelemete Misipeka is The Boulder, Lourdes Faberes is General Sung, Rekha Sharma is Amita, and Miya Cech will play Toph, a master earthbender. The returning cast includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, and Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai.

The other returning actors are Momona Tamada who will be back as Ty Lee and Thalia Tran who will be reprising her role as Mai. The first season aired in February 2024 on Netflix and featured 8 intriguing episodes of the show.

Avatar The Last Airbender Season 2: What To Expect

When it comes to what the second season will feature, Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani, the executive producers, told Tudum, “We’re looking forward to working with all of our actors again and digging into the deeper, more complicated relationships that develop as their journey continues in Season 2,” revealing what the focus of the upcoming edition will really be.

“We are going to show the real-world versions of iconic scenes from the original, and explore some of the stories that the animation didn’t. Mainly, we’re looking forward to seeing our gang all together again,” they teased. Ian, who plays Sokka, previously revealed the boot camp they started with.

The goal was to teach the cast “soccer-oriented movements, training with some weapons” as well as “gym stuff, cardio, and learning.” Dallas Liu, who is Zuko, shared that it is important to prep one’s body before getting back into the action of the popular series and stretching really helps with that.

