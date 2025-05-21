The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender was massively accepted and loved by the fans. The success of the live-action adaptation led to the show getting renewed for season two and three together. Production on season two has officially wrapped now and the viewers are in for a massive ride.

The fantasy series has also added a bunch of new cast members to the season two list. Additionally, work on season 3 has also already started. Here’s which actors have been cast in which roles for the next edition of the Netflix series and what we know about season two of the hit show so far.

Avatar The Last Airbender Season 2: Meet The New Cast Additions

The cast of season two is joined by Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Dolly de Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ursa, Madison Hu as Fei, Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, Miya Cech as Toph, Chin Han as Long Feng, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Justin Chien as King Kuei and Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee.

Welcome the new faces joining the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender in Seasons 2 and 3. pic.twitter.com/7n8ubCoOqi — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) May 20, 2025

The list continues with Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Misipeka as The Boulder, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, and Rekha Sharma as Amita. In addition, two cast members joining for season 3 have also been revealed: Jon Jon Briones as Piandao and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama.

Avatar The Last Airbender Season 2: What We Know So Far

Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani, the executive producers of the series, told Netflix, “We’re looking forward to working with all of our actors again and digging into the deeper, more complicated relationships that develop as their journey continues.” The plan is to “show the real-world versions of iconic scenes from the original” and explore the stories the animation didn’t.

“We’re going to challenge our characters with more complex and nuanced obstacles as they navigate a more tactile world,” they added, pointing out that the animated series matured and progressed with time—and so will the live-action, with characters and worlds growing and evolving together.

Meet the new members of the Earth Kingdom in Season 2 🪨 pic.twitter.com/iqp06Cfw20 — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) November 12, 2024

The first season premiered in February 2024, and in March, only a month after the first season released, Netflix renewed it for two more seasons. Apart from viewership and social media hype, Avatar The Last Airbender was also nominated at the Emmy Awards and the Kids Choice Awards.

The show stars Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, as well as Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

The Avatar will return. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Seasons 2 & 3. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/sUnY5w6Jgf — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) March 6, 2024

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Lucy Fields A Crisis, Portia Receives An Offer While Alexis Gets An Unpleasant Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News